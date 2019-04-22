20 April 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Three Killed, Two Boys Among Injured in Vereeniging Crashes

Tagged:

Related Topics

Three people were killed and nine others injured in separate accidents in Vereeniging at the weekend, according to Gauteng paramedics.

On Friday night, two vehicles collided on the R82 in De Deur, said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

Paramedics found a vehicle in the veld while the other vehicle was found in the road.

"Several people were found lying scattered around the scene."

A man was declared dead at the scene while four others were attended to, including two boys. An 11-year-old boy was in a critical condition while a 14-year-old was in a serious condition.

Two men sustained moderate injuries.

It is not clear what caused the accident.

On Saturday morning, around 10:00, a single vehicle rolled on the Boy Lowe Road.

Meiring said the vehicle was found on its roof in the middle of the road and a man was found inside.

Six people were found outside the vehicle.

The man inside the vehicle and a woman lying a few metres away were declared dead.

Five others sustained minor to moderate injuries and were transported to hospital.

Source: News24

South Africa

Ramaphosa Condemns Sri Lanka Blasts, Sends Condolences From SA

President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned the multiple blasts in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday at churches and hotels, which left… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.