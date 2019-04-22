South Africa: Hostel Murderer Sentenced to Life Term

press release

After evading the law for more than a year, the long arm of the law finally caught up with the murderer, Vusi Nyoka Mhlongo (35).

On 23 October 2017, the accused fatally shot at Sithembiso Maduna (22) and injured another male at Musa Road in KwaMashu Hostel. The victims and the accused had an argument whilst having a conversation at the premises. The accused left and later came back with a firearm. He fired shots at Maduna, wounded another male and fled on foot. The deceased sustained gunshot wounds to the head and chest.

A case of murder and an attempted murder was opened at the KwaMashu police station for investigation. The police conducted an investigation which led to the arrest of the accused. He was charged and taken to court where he was tried. On 17 April 2019, he was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and five years' imprisonment for attempted murder by Verulam Regional Court.