South Africa: House Robbery Suspect to Appear in Ganyesa Court

press release

A 25-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Ganyesa Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 23 April 2019, on a charge of house robbery.

The suspect's court appearance emanates from his arrest on Wednesday, 17 April 2019, after he and his accomplice robbed a Pastor at one of the local churches in Morokweng village near Ganyesa. It is alleged that the Pastor was at the mission house and praying at Lokalaneng Section, Morokweng, when he heard a noise and went to investigate. He was confronted by the suspects, who tied him up and stabbed him on his head. The suspects then ransacked the house, including the office, where they took cellular phones and cash before fleeing the scene on foot.

The Pastor who managed to identify the suspects during the robbery, untied himself. He then went to one of the suspects' parental place where he found his goods. The matter was reported to the police, who arrested and detained the suspect. Investigation into the matter including tracing the second suspect, is underway.

Members of the community are urged to take heed and apply the following safety hints.

House robberies:

·Always be on the lookout for suspicious persons and vehicles.

·Enhance security through fitting access doors with security gates and install burglar bars on windows.

·Request neighbours to keep an eye when you go away for an extended period.

·Do not open gates and doors for strangers.

·Verify the details of anyone before you employ them and check authenticity of a contractor before you allow access to the premises.

Business Robberies:

·Do not keep too much money in the business premises.

·Be on the lookout for suspicious customers.

·Do not keep the shop open till late.

·Avoid being alone, especially at night.

·Business owners must not open for anyone after business has closed.

Safety hints for victims:

·Comply, remain calm and do not argue with crime perpetrators.

·Do not make sudden gestures.

·Avoid eye contact but try to remember how the perpetrator looks like by identifying and remembering special features.

·Try to get away safely from the area as quickly as possible.

·Do not be a hero, your life is worth more than anything.