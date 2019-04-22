20 April 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Suspect Arrested for Possession of Stolen Firearm in Kraaifontein

press release

Kraaifontein SAPS members attached to the Provincial Intervention Task Team arrested a 30 year old male for possession of a stolen firearm at 20:00 on Thursday, 18 April 2019 in Kudu Street, Scottsdene, Kraaifontein.

The members were busy with crime prevention duties in a known gang area when they followed up information relating to the possession of a possible firearm. When they approached the suspect, he started running, with the officers pursuing him on foot. The suspect was caught, although he resisted arrest, he was searched and found to be in possession of a 9mm Norinco firearm, magazine and several rounds of ammunition.

After further investigation it was discovered that the firearm was stolen during February 2018 in Philadelphia. The suspect was arrested and detained at Kraaifontein SAPS on possession of a stolen firearm and ammunition and resisting arrest. He will appear in the Blue Downs District Court once he has been charged.

South Africa

