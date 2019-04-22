South Africa: Habib Gets Roasted After Questioning EFF Election Posters

Wits University Vice-Chancellor Professor Adam Habib found himself the subject of much disdain on Saturday after questioning the positioning of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) election posters in "upper class" areas in SA.

In the Friday Twitter post, Habib questioned the EFF placing posters in upper class areas such as Houghton in Johannesburg and Umhlanga, in Durban.

The tweet read: "Does anyone have information on the EFF's poster deployment strategy? I am intrigued. The other day I saw their posters all over Houghton. Today I see the same in Umhlanga in Durban. Both are upper middle-class areas. Is this deployment a deliberate strategy or just by chance?"

Twitter then erupted with many asking what was wrong with the EFF positioning their posters in these areas.

One user said he was looking at the issue with a "jaundiced eye".

But Professor these areas are also home to a lot of domestic workers who live and work for these rich people. Apart from which try removing your jaundiced eye and recognise the many professionals who are in the EFF leadership to see the party attracts people from across the board

-- Pinky Khoabane (@pinkykhoabane) April 20, 2019

Another user coyly asked why minibus taxis were allowed in upper class areas.

"Can somebody please explain to me why there are minibus taxis driving through the leafy suburb of Constantia in Cape Town? What's the minibus taxi industry strategy here." - Prof Adam Habib pic.twitter.com/oMqrFJhno8-- Peu Ya Mmakopa (@sellotapes) April 20, 2019

One user sarcastically asked why Radio 702 could be heard in Alexandra Township and Diepsloot.

"Can somebody please explain to me why there is a crystal clear reception of Radio 702 in Alex and Diepsloot? What's Primedia's strategy here." - Prof Adam Habib-- Nchema (@ShottaZee) April 20, 2019

Habib however hit back saying he was merely tried to initiate a dialogue.

The tweets on a conversation I tried to initiate on the EFF's posters is fascinating in exposing the mindset of some supporters.Some tried to provide insight but then the nutters came in with their racism, ageism, my dislike for the EFF, their dislike for me & Wits accommodation.-- Adam Habib (@AdHabb) April 20, 2019

