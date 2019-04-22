South Africa: PE K9 Unit Cracking the Whip On Criminals This Easter Weekend - Port Elizabeth

press release

The eradication and clamping down on the illicit sale of drugs continue to be the focus in the Mount Road cluster during this Easter weekend. Police Emergency Services (PES) are patrolling hotspot areas to ensure the safety of our citizens as well as limiting the movement of criminals.

Within 12 hours yesterday, 19 April 2019, PE K9 unit members arrested 6 suspects, seized almost R300 000 worth of drugs and recovered suspected stolen property.

At about 07:45, members were patrolling in central when they noticed suspicious activity. They pulled over the vehicle, a brown Datsun Go. Upon searching the vehicle members found a ring cocaine which the suspect had just purchased for R300. The 26-year-old male was arrested and detained for possession of drugs.

At about 09:10, the members responded to a housebreaking in progress at a house in Winston Crest, Glen Hurd. As the police vehicle stopped, 3 suspects were seen jumping into a bush with 2 plasma TV sets. Assistance arrived from SAPS Walmer and Mount Road and the bush was surrounded. After warning the suspects to come out, patrol dog Mufasa was sent in and a 20-year-old suspect was apprehended. The second suspect, 18 years old was also arrested by Mufasa. The third suspect was arrested by the members. Two plasma TV's were also recovered. The suspects are detained on charges of housebreaking and theft and will appear in the Port Elizabeth magistrates' court on Tuesday, 23 April 2019.

At about 16:10, K9 members acted on information received of a possible drug house in Cromwell Street in Kamma Park. A search warrant was executed at the house and with the assistance of SAPS Walmer members, two people aged 36 and 37 years old were arrested. It is alleged that as police tactically approached the house, they found the suspects (a male and female) busy cutting and packing drugs into small packets. After thoroughly searching the house, R28 800 cash, 11 cellphones, 2 scales, cutting equipment and cocaine was seized. The approximate value of the cocaine weighing 0. 970kg and small packets weighing at 0.155kg is R300 000. Suspects will appear in court on Tuesday, 23 April 2019 on charges of dealing in drugs.

Mount Road Cluster Commander, Major General Thembisile Patekile has applauded the actions of the members and also thanked the community on reporting suspicious movements in their neighbourhoods. "Communities must be alert to strange movements and activities going on in the areas. Drug lords and traffickers usually ply their trade from residential areas. We will continue to enforce our authority on these criminals and we will not tolerate their illegal activities in our policing precinct," added Maj Gen Patekile.