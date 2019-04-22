20 April 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Suspect Arrested for Possession of Unlicensed Firearm and Ammunition in Manenberg

Members of the Major Offences Reaction Team arrested a 30 year old male this morning, Saturday 20 April 2019 at about 00:30, during visible and crime prevention patrols in the Manenberg area.

The members followed up information relating to alleged gangsters with firearms in Erica Court Manenberg. The members reacted on this information and searched an address in Erica Court and found a 30-year-old male in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. The firearm will be sent for ballistic test to see if it could be linked to the commission of other crimes.

The suspect was detained on possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition and is due to appear in the Athlone Magistrate Court on Tuesday, 23 April 2019.

