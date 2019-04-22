Tanzania: Husbands Kill Wives as Wife Chops Husband's Manhood

Bukoba — Thirty two-year old Inchola Burchard, a Kituntu villager in Karagwe district, is nursing serious wounds following the chopping off of his 'manhood' by his wife.

Kagera Regional Police Commander (RPC) Revocatus Malimi named the suspect as 28-year old Nyakato Burchard who has been detained as the police continue investigating the incident.

He explained that the victim has been admitted to Nyakahanga District Hospital (DDH), adding that the suspect will be arraigned upon completion of investigations.

In the second incident, Kemilembe Paulo (30), a resident of Kikorokoro village, in Kyerwa District was killed by her jealous husband, 32-year Kadogi Kabisha who is under police, helping with the incident investigations.

According to RPC Malimi, the couple had gone out for a drinking spree at a nearby local pub over the weekend but after taking several bottles of beer, the accused turned violent against his wife whom he accused of being in love with another man.

He assaulted her using fists, leading to her collapse before she died while being rushed to the nearby Isingiroi Hospital.

In another incident, Advera Eliud (27), a Kilela villager in Muleba District was killed by her jealous husband, Eliud Gervas who has since gone into hiding.

The RPC said the murder was committed on April 15, this year at around 10.00pm when Gervas, who had gone to Kahama for mining activities returned home, accusing his wife of being in love with another man.

Gervas allegedly assaulted Advera using an iron rod, breaking her left foot and arm before escaping into darkness.

Police are looking for the suspect, he said. RPC Malimi strongly warned people against taking the law into their own hands, urging all the aggrieved to report their complaints to the nearby police stations for necessary action.