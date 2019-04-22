20 April 2019

Sudan: Money Laundering - Omar Al-Bashir Under Investigation

Sudan's public prosecutor has begun investigating ousted President Omar al-Bashir on charges of money laundering and the possession of large sums of money without legal grounds, a judicial source told Reuters on Saturday.

Bashir, who was ousted on April 11, was moved to a high-security prison in Khartoum from the presidential residence, family sources said on Wednesday.

Reports have it that the former Sudanese leader was one of the sit-tight heads of government in Africa until he was forced out of office.

The sit-tight act is playing out in Egypt where President al-Sisi is carrying out a referendum that will keep him in power until 2030.

