Sudan: Authorities Seize Al-Bashir Cash Stash

Khartoum — Sudanese authorities confirm that a substantial amount of cash has been seized during a search of deposed President Omar Al Bashir's residence in Khartoum yesterday. The cash has reportedly been safely deposited in the treasury of the Bank of Sudan and Al Bashir might face prosecution.

In a statement, the Senior Public Prosecutor Mutasim Mahmoud announced the seizure of $351 million, €6,7 million, and SDG 5 billion ($105 million*) at the residence of deposed President Omar Al Bashir.

Mahmoud confirmed that the cash is secure within the vaults of the Bank of Sudan, and that charges will be investigated against former President Al Bashir under the foreign exchange law and money laundering.

Some of the cash found was shown to reporters. It had been packed in sacks designed for 50kg of maize meal.

* As effective foreign exchange rates can vary in Sudan, Radio Dabanga bases all SDG currency conversions on the daily US Dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan (CboS)

