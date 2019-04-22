Zimbabwe: Idai - World Vision to Help 30 000 Families

World Vision Zimbabwe (WVZ) is set to reach out to over 30 000 households which were affected by Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani, Chipinge and Buhera in the next three months, the organisation has said in a statement.

WVZ said their focus is on early retrieval and rehabilitation needs along sectors of nutrition, health and education.

"WVZ seeks to reach 30 000 households in Chimanimani, Chipinge and Buhera over the next three months and the main focus will be on life-saving, early recovery and rehabilitation needs along the sectors of food security, education, nutrition, health and livelihoods.

"To date, WVZ has assisted 1 310 households in Chimanimani," reads the statement.

The organisation said it was also setting up child-friendly spaces for the children living in affected areas.

"Special attention will be given to address emerging issues of child protection and safeguarding in the affected area, this will include the set-up of child-friendly and safe learning spaces and psychosocial support.

"Our aim is, families and communities will be able to recover from the aftermath of the cyclone, restore their livelihoods and strengthening their resilience to future disasters," it said.

Meanwhile, some corporates have approached and worked with WVZ to reach out to the affected communities.

"Development agencies, donors, individual's, churches among others have approached and worked with us to reach out affected communities. "Among the corporates, Delta has donated RTGS $400 000, Rawson Properties donated RTGS $1 000, Megafest donated 2 000 baby diapers, Barclays donated food and non-food items worth RTGS $50 000 and I AM Fellowship International Church which donated an assortment of food and non- food items," WVZ has said.