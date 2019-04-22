Zimbabwe: 3 Murder Suspects in Court

THREE Bindura men have been arraigned before the courts for the alleged murder of two Zimbabwe National Army soldiers last week.

Alexio Gumbato and Job Chitsvimbi -- who were not asked to plead and were remanded in custody to May 2 -- appeared before Bindura magistrate Mr Christopher Maturure who advised them to apply for bail at the High Court since they are facing a third schedule offence.

Ms Tariro Jani prosecuted.

The third suspect, Talktet Sibanda, who has been on the run since last Tuesday was arrested in Harare on Friday and was arraigned before Bindura magistrate, Ms Madalitso Phiri at the weekend.

Just like his co-accused, Gumbato and Chitsvimbo, Sibanda is facing two counts of murder and two counts of assault.

Police had to apply for a warrant of further detention to enable them to further investigate the case which was granted by Ms Phiri.

Sibanda will be back in court on April 23.

Mr Samson Chamunorwa appeared for the State.

It is alleged that at around 2am last Tuesday, the suspects had a misunderstanding with the three soldiers who had been deployed for Independence Day rehearsals in Bindura.

They were near Club Ten Night Club in Chiwaridzo high density suburb when the incident happened.

A scuffle ensued between the soldiers, Shaw Tizora, Tawanda Garega and Phumulani Khuumani and the suspects following a misunderstanding.

According to the State, the scuffle resulted in the fatal assaulting of Tizora and Garega, while Khuumani was rushed to Bindura Provincial Hospital.