Zimbabwe: Herentals Test for Dembare

TROUBLED giants Dynamos need to turn around their fortunes to reduce the pressure that is mounting when they face Herentals in a Castle Lager Premiership tie at Rufaro this afternoon.

A run of three defeats on the spin in competitive football has brought Lloyd Chigowe's rebuilding project under the spotlight again after the team had started off by scrapping maximum points against Mushowani Stars.

The last two weeks have been depressing for the Glamour Boys after they lost to Hwange and Chicken Inn in the league race.

They were then outclassed by traditional rivals Highlanders in the Independence Cup final last Thursday at the National Sports Stadium.

And, it hasn't helped Chigowe, whose nickname MaBlanyo continues to be a source of ridicule on social media, that CAPS United have started strongly in the championship race.

"Obviously, we need to sit down, look at ourselves in the mirror and really think of what is going on and how we can overcome these challenges," said Chigowe.

"But, of course, the pressure is not coming from within, but it's being manufactured from without.

"We have got to win our matches. In football, the panacea to all the other problems is to win your matches."

Dynamos will again be without their captain Edward Sadomba who is serving his suspension following the red card he picked up in the last game at Chicken Inn.

Some reports have even suggested Sadomba has walked away from the team he rejoined at the beginning of the season.

However, team manager Richard Chihoro said they are still looking to rise without their veteran skipper.

"It's unfortunate Sadomba is not available again. He missed the Uhuru Cup because of the rules which say that a player who is serving suspension in the league will not be eligible.

"Of course, any team would need their captain to inspire the other players on the pitch, but there is nothing we can do because the rules are there to be followed.

"But, we have other players like Tawanda Macheke and Ngandu Mangala who can also lead the attack," said Chihoro.

DeMbare were also keeping their fingers crossed over the availability of injured Cameroonian forward Claude Junior Ngahan, who was set to take a fitness test yesterday.

The Glamour Boys have won only one game in three league starts and the poor run has left their supporters worried.

"Everyone feels we need to bounce back. The boys want it more than anyone else, especially after losing those three games on the trot," said Chihoro.

"It has been disappointing and we all know that by Dynamos standards it's something that is unacceptable.

"But, considering where we are coming from, I am sure the boys will come right. We have been playing some good football and creating chances, but the ball is just not crossing the line.

"Sometimes, we feel we are being unlucky. We will keep pushing, though.

"The coaches are working on all the shortcomings that we have identified and our supporters should not panic. It's still early in the race and I am sure we will rise from this."

Herentals are also still searching for their first win after losing one and drawing two in their opening three league assignments.

The Students' coach Kumbirayi Mutiwekuziva was happy yesterday that he had an injury-free squad to face the giants.

"We haven't won a match yet this season, but we have been motivated by that point we got in the last game against Yadah.

"We are now working hard to get our first set of maximum points.

"It's not going to be easy playing a team like Dynamos, but we are optimistic. I am happy we have an injury-free side and I believe those who will be entrusted with the duty to play will do it to the best of their abilities.

"The bottom line at the end of it all is that we need to improve from last season's performance when we finished fifth in our debut year. So, we have to start picking up points," said Mutiwekuziva.

Meanwhile, a penalty converted by Walter Mukanga helped Harare City win a second straight game with a 1-0 away victory over Chapungu in a league match yesterday.

Fixtures

Today: Dynamos v Herentals (Rufaro), Manica Diamonds v Mushowani (Gibbo), Highlanders v Triangle (Barbourfields)