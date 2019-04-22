Zimbabwe: Zifa Fulfil Idai Pledge

ZIFA yesterday officially handed over a $37 132 donation towards Cyclone Idai relief efforts underway in Chimanimani and Chipinge districts.

The football controlling body raised the amount from sales of tickets during the final AFCON qualifier against Congo-Brazzaville in Harare last month.

The association levied a dollar from each ticket sold, channelling it towards relief efforts in the aftermath of a ravaging tropical cyclone that left about 364 dead.

ZIFA president Felton Kamambo presented the donation to Cabinet ministers July Moyo, Perrance Shiri and Kazembe Kazembe.

Home Affairs Deputy Minister Mike Madiro and Minister of State for Manicaland, Ellen Gwaradzimba, also witnessed the handover ceremony.

He said ZIFA will continue levying a dollar from every ticket sold during their home matches until normalcy returns to Chimanimani and Chipinge.

"As the football fraternity, we were also deeply touched by what transpired in Chimanimani," said Kamambo.

"In order to show that we are together with the nation, in mourning those we lost during the cyclone, we are presenting our donation of $37 132. The amount, as we are all aware, was raised from the sale of tickets from the final Africa Cup of Nations qualifier played in Harare."

Minister Moyo urged football fans to attend national team home matches in numbers to help raise more funds for Cyclone Idai relief efforts.

"We really want to thank you for this donation. It will go a long way in helping relief efforts after the trail of destruction left by Cyclone Idai," the minister said.

"Yes, Manicaland happens to have been hardest hit, but we also have other provinces that were affected hence the amount you have donated will be placed in a national account meant for the Cyclone Idai relief efforts."

Kamambo also took time to visit Sakubva Stadium as well as one of the Cyclone Idai hardest hit spots of Ngangu Township in Chimanimani.

He was accompanied by Premier Soccer League boss Farai Jere, National Association of Primary Heads head in charge of football Masimba Chihowa, ZIFA Eastern Region secretary Simba Wisdom and ZIFA Manicaland chairman Kuziwa Nyabeze.