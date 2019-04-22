20 April 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Head of TMC Political Committee Meets Chairperson of AU Commission

Khartoum — The Head of Political Committee of the Transitional Military Council, Lt. Gen. Omer Zain-al-Abdin met Saturday at the Republican Palace with Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mousa Faki in the presence of member of the Council, Lt. Gen. Jalal-Eddin Al-Sheikh Al-Tayeb.

The meeting discussed the AU role in assisting Sudan to surpass this important stage of its political history.

Chairman of the Political Committee said the mission of the Military Council was to provide a climate for political forces to rule the country in peaceful and democratic way.

Chairperson of the AU Commission , for his part, said that Sudan is a key country in Africa and that AU understands the ongoing popular uprising in Sudan and the role played by the Armed Forces.

Faki indicated to importance of exerting more efforts on narrowing differences of view , stressing political consensus between the Sudanese political parties over the interim period was essential.

