Angola: Luanda Gets 10th Four-Star Hotel

Luanda — A four-star Ika Hotel with 150 rooms and an equivalent number of beds, was inaugurated Thursday in Luanda with a view to expanding the hotel network in the country and boost local tourism.

This is the tenth four-star hotel built in the Angolan capital and the second in the AAA group.

The infrastructure is part of the first hotel chain "IU", based in all country's provinces.

The inauguration of "Ika Hotel", located in Luanda's Talatona municipality, created 76 jobs - 48 men and 28 women. Tourism Minister, Angela Bragança, accompanied by AAA Board Chairperson, Carlos São Vicente, attended the ribbon-cutting that marked the opening ceremony of the hotel.