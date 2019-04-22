21 April 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Al-Shabaab Clashes With Somali and AU Troops in Somalia

Al-Shabaab fighters have attacked a government-controlled town in Lower Shabelle region of southern Somalia on Saturday night, local residents said.

The attack near Golweyn area has sparked a heavy gunfight between the militants and Somali government forces backed by the African Union soldiers serving under AMISOM.

Speaking to Radio Shabelle, the commissioner of Golweyn, Mohamed Sheikh Osman confirmed that the Somali and AU troops repulsed the overnight Al-Shabaab attack.

Osman did not give further details about the casualty figures inflicted on both sides.

The assault comes amid ongoing military operations against Al-Shabaab in the region by Somali government forces and their allied AMISOM troops.

