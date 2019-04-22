Zimbabwe: Safaids Launches SRH Mobile App

Southern Africa HIV and Aids Information Dissemination Service (SAfAIDS) has launched a new mobile application aimed at empowering adolescents and youths to engage in social accountability monitoring of Sexual Reproductive Health [SRH] services.

The Mobile Social Accountability Monitoring (MobiSAfAIDS), an innovative mobile application, is being piloted in Hwange rural district targeting disadvantaged adolescents and youths in a bid to equip them with knowledge and skills on how they can engage SRH service providers.

SAfAIDS in partnership with Sweden and Buwalo Matalikilo Trust [BMT] recently launched a Youth- Friendly Corner at Lukosi Hospital in Hwange empowering youths with the mobile application under the Regional Transforming Lives Programme, which targets to strengthen the capacity of regional youth organisations in social accountability monitoring of the delivery of youth-friendly SRH information and services, in southern Africa, by 2021.

SAfAIDS social accountability specialist, Percy Ngwerume, said their interest was around prevention of early unplanned pregnancy among young women, sexual and gender-based violence and also tackling issues of unsafe abortion.

"We might not have statistics on unsafe abortion, but it's something that is a reality in our communities. It is happening, but we are not talking much about it, so we want to say let's have this conversation so that we can prevent unsafe abortion and unplanned pregnancies," Ngwerume said.