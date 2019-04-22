11 April 2019

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Tomas Case Referred Back to Investigating Officer

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Maria Amakali

Windhoek — The investigating officer dealing with the case of a man accused of slitting his ex-girlfriend's throat with a knife and attempting to commit suicide, has been sent back to the drawing board by the prosecutor-general.

Namibian police detective warrant officer Ester Kaweua informed the court that the prosecutor general has given 13 additional instructions that need to be complied with before she can pronounce herself in the matter. According to the police, only five instructions have been complied with and it will take five more months to comply with the remaining eight instructions. Kaweua is dealing with the case of Moses Tomas who is currently in police custody and made an appearance in Katutura Magistrate's Court yesterday before Magistrate Johannes Shuuveni.

Tomas is facing a charge of murder read with the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act. The prosecution is charging that Tomas on March 26, intentionally and unlawfully killed Ndihole-Omwene Joleinge. Joleinge was slit with a knife in Windhoek's informal settlement of Okuryangava.

Joleinge is said to be Tomas' ex-lover and mother of his two children. It is alleged that on the date of the incident, Tomas requested to have a private conversation with Joleinge. Joleinge was allegedly at her rented room at Oneleyiwa location in Okuryangava, Katutura.

The former couple allegedly moved behind the shack as per Tomas' request. Tomas then apparently slit Joleinge's throat and fled the scene. According to an article that appeared in this daily, Tomas was seen by eyewitnesses carrying a container under his arm, believed to be battery acid.

According to police reports, Tomas was found in his shack in a critical state. It is believed that he had consumed battery acid in an attempt to commit suicide.

Tomas will make a return in court on August 6.

Namibia

Namibia, China Cement Relations Through Provincial Exchange

She was speaking at the signing ceremony of the letter of intent between Namibia's Khomas Regional Council and China's… Read more »

Read the original article on New Era.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.