21 April 2019

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Death Toll in Rumphi Hailstorm Rises to 3

Officials from Rumphi district council say three people are confirmed dead while five are missing following a hailstorm which hit the district on Friday night.

Disaster desk officer at Rumphi district council Alufeyo Mhango said nine people survived injuries of various degrees.

He said 20 houses were damaged out of which 10 were completely destroyed.

"The affected are in need of food, shelter and other basic things in life," said Mhango.

Mhango said Malawi Defense Force soldiers are already flat out searching for the missing five people.

The hailstorm also injured 22 worshippers in Chitipa who had their church wall fell on them during Easter prayers on Friday.

