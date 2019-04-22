Zimbabwe: Under-Pressure Chigowe Seeks Reprieve

Pressure continues to mount on Dynamos coach Lloyd Chigowe after watching his team lose a third straight competitive match against arch-rivals Highlanders at the National Sports Stadium on Independence Day.

Chigowe is desperate for the win that will ease the pressure when his side takes on Herentals in a tricky Castle Lager Premier Soccer League assignment at Rufaro Stadium tomorrow.

Dynamos flattered to deceive on the first day of the league season, beating newcomers Mushowani late last month, but going on to lose at home to Hwange as well as Bulawayo side Chicken Inn.

The veteran coach is aware that a win will completely change the Dynamos narrative.

"We have got to win our matches. In football the answer to all other problems is to win our matches," Chigowe said.

But Chigowe believes that his team has competed well even in defeat and emphasised the need to work on the mentality of the players going forward.

"It's not about individuals, but the whole team. We need to work on their psychology and the mental strength, but otherwise I think we are not that bad in terms of competitiveness even though we lost the game," he said after the defeat to Highlanders

Chigowe dismissed the notion that there is pressure on his job, retorting that it's pressure manufactured by people outside the club.

Captain Edward Sadomba was controversially barred from playing the Independence Cup after receiving a red card against Chicken Inn last week.

With Sadomba suspended for the Herentals tie, Jimmy Tigere leads the troops tomorrow while the strike partnership of Congolese forward Ngandu Mangala and Tawanda Macheke is set to continue.

Dynamos will also welcome back winger Emmanuel Jalai and the Cameroonians pair of Vincent Mbega and Claude Junior Ngahan into the fold.

Meanwhile, Herentals coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva, is looking to take advantage of Dynamos' bad run and further compound the Harare giants' woes with a win of their own.

"This is a good test because in our last match against Yadah we almost lost the game, but managed to recover. This gives me and the team a positive boost and good energy. We will face Dynamos aiming to win. Our boys are fit, prepared and are looking forward to get the three points," Mutiwekuziva told StandardSport.

Herentals had an unbelievable debut season in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League last year, and Mutiwekuziva is hoping for a similar campaign this term.

The team finished in sixth position, level on points with Highlanders and ahead of Zimbabwe's big teams, Dynamos and CAPS United