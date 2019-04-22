21 April 2019

Zimbabwe: Kwekwe Unites for Cyclone Idai Cause

By Brenna Matendere

The music concert recently held by artistes in Kwekwe to fundraise for the victims of Cyclone Idai has proved to be a major success.

It was the first time that artistes in the small mining town came together for a noble cause of raising resources for a national disaster.

The massive concert, organised by Bantu Entertainment, saw several of artistes staging splendid performances at the packed Mbizo Stadium. It ran under the theme Save Chimanimani.

The Civil Protection Unit (CPU) also played its part in receiving donations and assisting with other logistical arrangements.

Tawanda Jumo, the director of Bantu Entertainment, told Standard Style that 35 tonnes of donations, including clothes, shoes, blankets, stationery and basic food items such mealie meal, sugar, rice and soap, were realised in the project.

"The main audience at the concert were school kids whom we were teaching a culture of giving. Before the concert, we had set up drop-off points in Kwekwe like schools and other institutions where well wishers would leave their donations. We managed to collect 35 tonnes of goods that we have since handed over to the District Adminstrator's (DA) office for onward conveyance to Manicaland province," he said.

Kwekwe-based musicians such as Elevator, T-Flex, T-Nice, Pafeya, Simpleton, Goneramugomo, Mopane Band, Five-Star and Famous Gang staged flawless perfomances during the concert. The only female artiste, Zillar, was perhaps the best act of the day.

Fitchlea Primary School pupils also gave revellers rare fun through poetry and drama at the concert. The poems and drama had themes dovetailing with the Cyclone Idai disaster.

"A big thank you goes to CPU, the DA's office, the education authorities, Zibagwe RDC, Kwekwe City Council, ZIMU, Mashava Metals, Chirichonse Bar, Trek Fuel, MC Tafara Mawere, artistes and our fans in Kwekwe, who all contributed towards the cause of the concert," said Jumo.

