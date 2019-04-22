21 April 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Calls for Tackling Revolutionist's Issues in Southern Darfour

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nyala — The Freedom and Change Declartation Forces in Southern Darfur state have called on the official media in the state to work for tackling the revolutiontists' issues, and to communicate their visions to the state's citizens.

Member of Sudances Conference Party, Majdi Adam Iddris indicated during his meeting with the governor of Southern Darfour state, Maj. Gen. Hashim Khaldi Mahmoud, that the media is the sole means for conveying their visions.

He pointed to the bread, fuel and liquidity crisis in the state, stressing on the prevention of intervention of the security organ in the distribution of the petroleum products.

Teacher Rasheda Haroun has pointed to the necessity for the control of the state's government over the trade unions in the state.

Sudan

Museveni and Bashir - From Enemies to Friends!

The ouster of Sudan president Omar al-Bashir on April 11 continues to reverberate around the world, and particularly in… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.