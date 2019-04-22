Sudan: Calls for Tackling Revolutionist's Issues in Southern Darfour

Nyala — The Freedom and Change Declartation Forces in Southern Darfur state have called on the official media in the state to work for tackling the revolutiontists' issues, and to communicate their visions to the state's citizens.

Member of Sudances Conference Party, Majdi Adam Iddris indicated during his meeting with the governor of Southern Darfour state, Maj. Gen. Hashim Khaldi Mahmoud, that the media is the sole means for conveying their visions.

He pointed to the bread, fuel and liquidity crisis in the state, stressing on the prevention of intervention of the security organ in the distribution of the petroleum products.

Teacher Rasheda Haroun has pointed to the necessity for the control of the state's government over the trade unions in the state.