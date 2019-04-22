21 April 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Regional Leaders Hold Meetings With International Community

Tagged:

Related Topics

Galmudug state president Ahmed Dualle Gelle has met with the EU's envoy for Somalia, Fulgencio Garido-Ruiz in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi on Sunday.

The two officials discussed several issues related to Galmudug, as confirmed by sources close to the meeting.

The president, who is currently in Nairobi, held a series of meetings with diplomats in Kenya and met with the UK's ambassador to Somalia later Saturday.

The Presidents of Jubbaland and Puntland states, Ahmed Madobe and Said Abdullahi Deni respectively met with members of the international community in Kenya.

These meetings were focused on maintaining consistent support from agencies and donors to Galmudug, Jubbaland and Puntland states in Somalia.

Somalia

Finance Minister Lays Foundation Stone for New Facility

The minister of Finance, Abdirahman Dualle Belleh has laid the foundation stone for the third installation of the… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.