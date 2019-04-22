Somalia: Regional Leaders Hold Meetings With International Community

Galmudug state president Ahmed Dualle Gelle has met with the EU's envoy for Somalia, Fulgencio Garido-Ruiz in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi on Sunday.

The two officials discussed several issues related to Galmudug, as confirmed by sources close to the meeting.

The president, who is currently in Nairobi, held a series of meetings with diplomats in Kenya and met with the UK's ambassador to Somalia later Saturday.

The Presidents of Jubbaland and Puntland states, Ahmed Madobe and Said Abdullahi Deni respectively met with members of the international community in Kenya.

These meetings were focused on maintaining consistent support from agencies and donors to Galmudug, Jubbaland and Puntland states in Somalia.