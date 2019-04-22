Somalia: Finance Minister Lays Foundation Stone for New Facility

The minister of Finance, Abdirahman Dualle Belleh has laid the foundation stone for the third installation of the Ministry in Mogadishu, the Somali capital on Sunday.

The building was completed with support of the World Bank and is said to be crucial for the staff of the Ministry of Finance to adequately carry out the national obligations

The Minister of Finance of the Federal Government of Somalia, has pledged to boost the transparency of the funds and thanked to the World Bank.

"It's a pleasure to lay the foundation stone of the third complex of the Ministry of Finance as we've just cut the ribbon of the second building that supported by the Swedish government and we are moving to the new building," he said.

The finance minister added that the country is making progress in the development of key infrastructure for social services and infrastructure.