Sudan: Al-Burhan - Committee Formed to Review Act of Security and Intelligence Service

Khartoum — Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, has announced formation of a committee, which includes legal advisors of the Ministry of Justice, to review the Act of the Security and Intelligence Service and another committee to prepare lists on the companies and organs of the Security and Intelligence Service that operate outside the official framework.

Interviewed by Sudan National TV Sunday, the TMC Chairman has described the Security and Intelligence Service as an important and vital body and considered a pillar in the state's national security.

He reiterated commitment of the Transitional Military Council to deliver a healthy and sound Security and Intelligence Service by the end of the transitional period.

He announced that the top leaders of the Security and Intelligence were relieved after inquiry and scrutiny to pave the way for new generations.