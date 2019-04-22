Khartoum — The Attorney General in Charge, Moulana al- Waleed Syed Ahmed Mahmoud, addressed Sunday the Chief Justice for the seizure of all the private real states belonging to the former officials and their families, the suspension of issuance of any search certificate for any purpose and stop any transfer of ownership until the completion of investigations.
Sudan: Prosecution Directs for Seizure of Real States of Former Officials
Sudan
The ouster of Sudan president Omar al-Bashir on April 11 continues to reverberate around the world, and particularly in… Read more »
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.