22 April 2019

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Police, Bobi Wine Supporters Clash Over Blocked Shows

Photo: Daily Monitor
Police surround Bobi Wine's car before his arrest at One Love Beach-Busabala on April 22, 2019.
By Derrick Wandera and Stephen Mbidde

Supporters of Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine on Monday clashed with police after authorities cancelled his Easter music shows in Kampala, Arua and Lira.

Tension ensued after police blocked a procession led by Bobi Wine at his One Love Beach in Busabala.

Bobi Wine was arrested and whisked away by a police van to an unknown destination. Police forcefully opened the car in which the MP was driving, breaking his window and pulled him out. However, singer Nubian Li who was with him in the car was not arrested.

Popular music events promoter Andrew Mukasa of Bajjo events and Abbey Musinguzi alias Abtex who are at centre of organising Bobi Wine's Kyarenga extra concerts which were supposed to happen this festive season were arrested. The two were arrested on Monday morning at the first police check- point at One Love Beach-Busabala and briefly detained in a police van before they were also whisked away.

Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana fainted and was carried by his supporters to a waiting car.

