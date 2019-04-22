Namibia, China Cement Relations Through Provincial Exchange

She was speaking at the signing ceremony of the letter of intent between Namibia's Khomas Regional Council and China's Jiangsu Province in Namibia's capital Windhoek.

The two sides intend to cooperate more on mutually beneficial relations.

"China and Namibia have remained all weather friends. sharing a new type of close cooperation at national and provincial levels."

"Both China and Namibia have always had a strong desire to further develop bilateral relations between the two countries down to provincial or regional levels."

"This exchange between Jiangsu Province and Khomas Region is therefore one of the excellent models to bring our long standing mutual desire for cooperation to a logical fruition, " she said.

The Khomas Regional Governor called on the Chinese investors to tap into investment opportunities in the region. The investment opportunities discussed include agro-processing, manufacturing, and financial sectors.

China's Jiangsu Province sent a delegation to Namibia to formalize the regions' intent on cooperation and to improve relations in the future.