Africa: U17 AFCON - Guinea Complete African Quartet for Brazil

Guinea made certain of the final ticket to the 2019 FIFA U17 World Cup in Brazil after a lone goal victory over Morocco in their ultimate Group B match of the Total Cup of Nations U17, on Sunday at the Chamazi Stadium.

The Junior Sylis joined Group B leaders Cameroon, who booked their place after the penultimate round of matches last Thursday. Nigeria and Angola are through from Group A.

Substitute Momo Fanye scored the only goal as Guinea overpowered Morocco whilst Cameroon and Senegal settled for a barren draw in the other Group B clash in Dar es Salaam.

Cameroon finish atop of the group with seven points, one more than Guinea, Senegal on two points and Morocco at the depth with just a point from three matches.

Guinea will play Nigeria in semifinal while Cameroon will take on Angola in another clash on Wednesday at the National Stadium, Dar es Salaam.

Back to the Guinea - Morocco clash, it was the latter who controlled the game in the opening minutes with Saad Bahir and Bilal Ouacharaf having shots at goal.

Guinea dominated most of the first half, creating four chances that could have given them the lead had their forwards been potent in front of goal.

Both teams came back from the break with caution and played attentively not to concede.

Coming from bench to replace Mohamed Lamine in the 58th minute, Guinea striker, Momo Fanye scored the opener after just six minutes in the pitch, to revive hopes of joining Cameroon at the semis.

Despite trailing 1-0, Morocco goalie,Taha Mourid continued with his fine form in the game, denying Aboubacar Conte and Fanye efforts to double the lead for Guinea, with superb saves in the 70th and 74th minute respectively.

Total Man of the Match

Guinea vs Morocco: Taha Mourid (Morocco)

Cameroon vs Senegal: Bakary Sane (Senegal)

Reactions

Taha Mourid (Goalkeeper, Morocco)

It is a big honour for me to be named the man of the match but I am really disappointed that we lost a crucial match and we are out of the tournament.

Mohamed Camara (Head Coach, Guinea)

I want to congratulate all the team for what we have done since the first day here. For those that believe we didn't play well especially from home, we take those critics and will keep pushing. I also congratulate Morocco coach because they did well and had good plans for the game but we were much better and outplayed them.

Jamal Sellami (Head Coach, Morocco)

First of all, I want to congratulate Coach Mohamed Camara for the qualification, and I hope they will do well in the FIFA U-17 World Cup. We had number of players that are out due to injuries and we used some inexperience players today. We tried our best; unfortunately for Guinea were much better physically and we could not match their strengths. All in all I am very happy about my team because they played good football and kept trying.