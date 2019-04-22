West Africa: ECOWAS Envoy - 'Security Meeting On Liberia' False

ECOWAS Ambassador to Liberia, Babatunde Ajisomo, has termed as complete "falsehood," reports suggesting that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) was due to hold a "security meeting" last weekend in Monrovia in the wake of threats of arrest of Montserrado County District #10 Representative, Yekeh Kolubah, by ex-rebel generals.

Earlier, on Thursday, April 18, it was rumored in Monrovia that ECOWAS had scheduled a "Security Council Meeting" to discuss brewing security tensions in Liberia out of widespread concerns about the "re-grouping of ex-rebel fighters in the country."

However, Amb. Ajisomo told the Liberia News Agency (LINA) that he and the United Nations Resident Coordinator and other partners, have reached out to the government, as well as the opposition, to promote dialogue aimed at easing brewing political tension.

"We are telling government to open the political space, because we had a meeting with President George Weah on Monday, April 15, 2019, and we met with all the collaborating political parties on the means of peaceful dialogue. What Liberia needs now is dialogue. That is, all hands should be on deck," said Ajisomo.

Meanwhile, Amb. Ajisomo has called on citizens to protect the key elements that bind them, including the rule of law, democracy, and respect of other people's opinions. He also urged citizens to engage in "constructive criticism" of the government with a view to preserve the country's peace and stability, "even amid political and economic issues."

The leadership of the Liberian Council of Churches also said it would also intervene to peacefully resolve the country's current political impasse.

Earlier on Wednesday, April 17, the city was awash with rumors of the US Embassy's intervention in the brewing crisis. Widely bandied stories that the US Embassy near Monrovia, had warned Justice Minister Musa Dean that he would be held "personally liable had a crisis ensued as a direct consequence of arresting Representative Yekeh Kolubah," could not be independently confirmed. The statement did not appear on the US Embassy's public information platforms, including its website and Facebook page. Meanwhile, an official promised to get back to the Daily Observer after further inquiry.

Diplomatic sources, however told the Daily Observer that the press conference held by ex-rebel generals in Monrovia appeared to convey the impression that that they had tacit approval from the highest level of the Liberian government, something which, according to diplomatic sources, could have consequences for the Weah administration, although it remained unclear what those consequences might be.