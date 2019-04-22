South Africa: Call Centre to Address KZN Social Ills

Durban — COMMUNITIES in the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Province are now able to utilise technology to report matters relating to social crises to the government.

This follows the launch of an initiative, the Call Centre, by Vodacom and the Department of Social Development.

It is anticipated the facility would address service delivery as well as shield women and children in the region from violence.

Eleni Kwinana, Executive Head of Department for Vodacom Business in KZN, said for too long, violence against women and children in previously disadvantaged communities had remained a hidden scandal in homes and communities.

"Gender-based violence affects too many families in South Africa," the executive said.

Kwinana said technology tools that the 4th Industrial revolution wave comes with can be utilised to empower victims of gender-based violence and speed up service delivery.

These technologies include artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT) and Enterprise Mobility.

"Gender-based violence is not acceptable in a country where people have equal rights. By providing relevant communication and technology solutions, we can help change the lives of people living in our communities," Kwinana concluded.