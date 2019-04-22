South Africa: Ramaphosa's Claim That Government Built 4 Million Homes Is Fiction, According to Africa Check

Fact=checking organisation Africa Check has found that President Cyril Ramaphosa's claim on housing in South Africa is indeed false.

In the wake of service delivery protests in the township of Alexandra just outside of Sandton, Johannesburg, Ramaphosa paid the disgruntled community a visit and made the claim that government had built 4 million houses in South Africa and would build a million more.

The President told residents during his address that the national government was in the process of "building a million houses to ease the demand for housing" and added that there were budgets for small to medium businesses earmarked for the area, City Press earlier reported.

This would be implemented through the Department of Human Settlements.

Researchers at Africa Check, Naphtali Khumalo and Kate Wilkinson, however found that "the government has built 3.3 million 'housing units' since democracy in 1994".

The fact=checking organisation also found incorrect reporting in the media which gave the impression that the President stated that a million homes would be built in the township of Alexandra.

"The media reported that Ramaphosa had said the million houses would be built in Alexandra. He actually said they would be built across the country," the organisation concluded.

News24 reached out to ANC Spokesperson Dakota Legoeta for comment. He was not immediately available for comment.

Source: News24