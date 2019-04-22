Uganda: Missing IHK Doctor's Body Found in Septic Tank in Her Home

Police have recovered the body of International Hospital Kampala (IHK) doctor who has been missing for days.

Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango said on Monday that Dr Catherine Agaba's body was recovered in a septic tank at her home in Muyenga, a Kampala suburb.

Mr Onyango said that a guard, who was arrested last night led police detectives to where her body was dumped.

"After arresting the askari in Pakwach District in northern Uganda, he confessed and said he had participated in her murder and led us to Muyenga where he had dumped the body in a septic tank," said Mr Onyango.

The area LCI chairperson identified the suspect as a 24-year-old guard. He said the house belongs to Kooki chiefdom Prime minister Chiefdom Prime Minister Hajji Ahmed Kiwanuka.

Local authorities said the guard killed Dr Agaba in attempt to protect his job. The doctor had reportedly accused the guard of not doing a god job.

"We found her subwoofer, phone and other items in his possession," the area LCI chairperson said.

Dr Agaba disappeared on April 13, 2019 after she reportedly asked for annual leave from her workstation- IHK. Since then, she has not been sighted anywhere. Several distress messages have been circulating on the social media to trace her but have so far yielded nothing.

Police have arrested several suspects in the murder.

One of other suspect is a Uganda doctor based in the US. The doctor who has not been named reportedly worked at Nsambya hospital in Uganda before going to the US.

On Friday, the management of IHK said they last had contact with Dr Catherine Agaba on April 9 when she applied for her annual leave. Since then, she has not been cited anywhere.

"Our last contact with her was on Tuesday April 9 when she applied for annual leave. We appeal to anyone who has any useful information regarding her disappearance or whereabouts to report to the IHK Human Resource Office or nearest police station. We continue to stand with and pray for her and her family during this trying moment..." the IHK statement reads.

The family also put out a social media post informing the public about their missing relative, but have not received any feedback on her whereabouts.