20 April 2019

South Africa: Northern Cape Teen Arrested for the Alleged Murder of His Grandmother

By Canny Maphanga

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly killing his 64-year-old grandmother, Northern Cape police said.

The teen ostensibly had an argument with her in Seekoei Street, Grootdrink, just outside Groblershoop, on Thursday, said Captain Olebogeng Tawana.

"The suspect was arrested on the scene."

He will appear in the Groblershoop Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

The woman had no visible injuries and police were waiting for the results of a post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death, EWN reported.

