Cameroon: Bilingualism, Multiculturalism Commission - UN Peacebuilding Deputy Director Appreciates Work

The Chairman of the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism, Peter Mafany Musonge had discussions with Samba Sane last Thursday.

The Deputy Director of the Central and Southern Africa Division, Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations (DPPA/DPO) in the United Nations, Samba Sane, says Cameroon's National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism is doing the same work as the UN. He spoke to the press on April 18, 2019 after talks with officials of the Commission led by its Chairperson, Peter Mafany Musonge. "I am on a learning familiarisation tour.

From what I have heard here, the work of the commission is en couraging." Samba Sane said, "The work of bringing people together, the work of having people talk and discuss is the work of the United Nations and we very much appreciate that." Talking about the mission of the UN structure in which he is Deputy Director for over four months now, Samba Sane said, "Conflict prevention and peace building is the principal responsibility of the Department of Political Affairs and Peacebuilding.

We work to bring people together and that is equally what the commission is doing." As to how the Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations in the UN would help Cameroon tackle its teething security challenges, he said, "Cameroon is a member of the UN. I think being new in the job, it is fitting to come here, to listen and at the end of the day it is the role of the UN to provide that support."

He however, specified that, "The primary responsibility of taking care of the problems and the issues in Cameroon belong to the government of Cameroon. Our role is to come here, learn and see how best we can enhance our partnership and collabo ration with the government." Samba Sane was accompanied to the audience by Arthur Sessink, Political Affairs Specialist.