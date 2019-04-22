South Africa: 14 Returning From Religious Ceremony Injured in Collision

14 Zionists returning from their ceremonies in Mpumalanga were injured when the Quantum they were travelling in collided head-on with a BMW on the R50 North of Delmas last night. Four people from the light motor vehicle were also injured in the collision.

ER24 paramedics and the Provincial services arrived on the scene just before 9 pm to find all the occupants of both vehicles sitting on the side of the road. 18 people, including one child were treated for minor to moderate injuries before being transported to Bernice Samuel Hospital and another private hospital in the area. One person declined treatment and transportation.

SAPS, the Fire Department and Mpumalanga Metro were on the scene for further investigation.