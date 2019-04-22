21 April 2019

ER24 (Johannesburg)

South Africa: 14 Returning From Religious Ceremony Injured in Collision

Tagged:

Related Topics

14 Zionists returning from their ceremonies in Mpumalanga were injured when the Quantum they were travelling in collided head-on with a BMW on the R50 North of Delmas last night. Four people from the light motor vehicle were also injured in the collision.

ER24 paramedics and the Provincial services arrived on the scene just before 9 pm to find all the occupants of both vehicles sitting on the side of the road. 18 people, including one child were treated for minor to moderate injuries before being transported to Bernice Samuel Hospital and another private hospital in the area. One person declined treatment and transportation.

SAPS, the Fire Department and Mpumalanga Metro were on the scene for further investigation.

South Africa

Ramaphosa Condemns Sri Lanka Blasts, Sends Condolences From SA

President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned the multiple blasts in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday at churches and hotels, which left… Read more »

Read the original article on ER24.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 ER24. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.