South Africa: Constable Killed While Approaching a Vehicle On the M19 in Durban

press release

A Constable of the South African Police Service was shot and killed earlier this afternoon within the Sydenham patrol area just outside Durban.

The member together with other colleagues were patrolling the M19 Road which runs between Reservoirhills and Pinetown.

The members spotted a vehicle parked alongside the M19 with its hazards on and decided to investigate.

As the Constable approached the vehicle, an occupant of the vehicle shot and fatally wounded the Constable. The suspect fled from the scene but handed himself over at the Sydenham police station where he currently detained on a charge of murder.

The circumstances of the killing of the Constable is very vague at this stage. However, a team comprising of forensic experts and seasoned investigators from the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (Hawks) have been tasked to investigate a case or murder.

The Constable was a member of the Sydenham Crime Prevention Unit.

The National Commissioner of Police, General Khehla John Sitole has expressed his deepest condolences to the family, relatives and friends of our fallen member.

"I have also tasked the Acting Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi to ensure that this case be investigated thoroughly", said General Sitole.

The name of the fallen Constable is being withheld until we are certain that his next of kin have been informed.