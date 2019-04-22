22 April 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Truck Blown Over By Heavy Winds Causes Delays Near Huguenot Tunnel

Extremely strong winds have disrupted traffic between Paarl and Worcester after a heavy duty truck was blown over just outside of the Huguenot Tunnel on Monday morning.

The truck, which was blown over on the Paarl side of the tunnel, created havoc as long weekend holiday makers make their way home, Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa told News24.

Africa said at about midday officials were trying to recover the truck.

Authorities have had to make use of a stop and go system to keep traffic flowing in the remaining open lanes.

He said the wind speed is also being monitored to ascertain if it was safe for trucks to use the Huguenot toll road. Currently, trucks have been stopped from using this route.

