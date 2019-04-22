Congo-Kinshasa: WHO Ebola Responder Killed in Attack on the Butembo Hospital

Photo: John Wessels

A caretaker already cured from Ebola is seen carrying a four day old baby suspected of having ebola, into a MSF supported Ebola Treatment Centre(ETC) in Butembo (file photo).

press release

Today, Dr Richard Valery Mouzoko Kiboung, an epidemiologist deployed by WHO in the response to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) was killed in an attack on Butembo University Hospital. Two other persons were injured in the attack but are believed to be in a stable condition.

“I and all of WHO are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague and brother Dr Mouzoko. He put himself on the frontline to save lives in the Democratic Republic of the Congo” said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “We grieve with his family and friends at this very difficult time.”

“This is a tragic reminder of the risks health workers take every day to protect the lives and health of others. We are outraged by this attack: health workers and health facilities must never be targets.”

The attack took place during a coordination meeting being held at the hospital at that time.

“We are assessing the security situation to ensure the safety of all patients, health workers and Ebola responders”, said Dr Tedros. “At the same time, we remain committed to continue supporting the Ministry of Health of DRC to end this outbreak as quickly as possible.”