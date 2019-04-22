Somalia: Two People Wounded in Mogadishu Explosion

At least two civilians were reported to have been injured in an explosion in Mogadishu, the Somali capital on Monday morning.

Eyewitnesses said the blast has resulted from an explosive device fitted to a vehicle that went off while passing the busy Tarabunka junction in the capital's Hodon district.

The wounded have been taken hospital for treatment, according the souraces.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the bombing, but, police blamed Al-Shabaab for orchestrating the attack which was the latest in a series of insecurity incidents in the seaside city.