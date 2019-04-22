22 April 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Two People Wounded in Mogadishu Explosion

Tagged:

Related Topics

At least two civilians were reported to have been injured in an explosion in Mogadishu, the Somali capital on Monday morning.

Eyewitnesses said the blast has resulted from an explosive device fitted to a vehicle that went off while passing the busy Tarabunka junction in the capital's Hodon district.

The wounded have been taken hospital for treatment, according the souraces.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the bombing, but, police blamed Al-Shabaab for orchestrating the attack which was the latest in a series of insecurity incidents in the seaside city.

Somalia

UN Pays Sh3.75 Billion for Kenya Troops

The United Nations has resumed making refunds for Kenya troops in Somalia with a Sh3.75 billion pay in March, boosting… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.