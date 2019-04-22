Sudan: Eleven Persons Injured in Kutum Incidents

Al-Fasher — The caretaker Wali (governor) of North Darfur State, Maj. Gen, Malik Al-Tayeb Khojali announced that 11 persons including a policeman were injured in incidents occurred in Kutum town Sunday.

He revealed that offices of intelligence and security service in the town was set on fire while house of former commissioner of Kutum locality was attacked.

Maj. Gen. Khojali said in a statement to SUNA that the incident erupted when a group of people handed over a memorandum to the commander of Kutuim garrison containing some demands afterwards another group pf people from Kassab camp for displaced persons and areas surrounding the camp stormed and burned offices of the intelligence and security service and attacked members of family of former commissioner of Kutum locality.

He uncovered that the Armed Forces repulsed the attackers without casualties except some injuries , mostly light, renewing total rejection to such sabotage acts,

The Wali affirmed full stability of security situations and return of life to its normalcy.