22 April 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Advocates in West Darfur Deliver Memo to Head of Judiciary

Khartoum — Advocates Association in West Darfur State delivered Monday a memorandum to Head of Judiciary in the state demanding an immediate release of the convicted persons under emergency law.

Rapporteur of the committee, formed by advocates association, Faisal Adel Allah Mustafa told SUNA Monday that the memorandum comes in the context of the association's responsibility towards following up Transitional Military Council decision stipulates for release of the convicted persons according to emergency law.

"Those convicted under emergency law still in jail" Mustafa said.

