Africa: The Women's Football Committee of the Libyan Football Federation Organized the Women's Football League in the City of Benghazi Under 20 Years.

The Women's Football Committee of the Libyan Football Federation organized the Women's Football League in the city of Benghazi under 20 years. The tournament was attended by five teams: Al-Sulamani, Ain Shams, Al-Hassan Bin Al-Haytham

Al Hassan bin Al Haitham was crowned champions of Benghazi after winning the penalty shootout 2-1 in a match hosted by Al Najma Sports Hall .

The head of the Women's Football Committee of the Libyan Football Association, Souad Al-Shebani, explained that the organization of such tournaments will continue and will be held in different Libyan cities.

The goal is to prepare female players representing the Libyan national team for the upcoming international competitions. Sheibani explained that the women's football committee And the qualification of cadres in the fields of training and arbitration to increase the dissemination of the game, and praised the role of the football sub-federation in the city of Benghazi and the school activity in the city to cooperate in organizing this event.

.It is noteworthy that it was decided to postpone the Tripoli women's football tournament indefinitely because of the conditions in the city.