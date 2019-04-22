Tanzania: Sevilla Confirmed Preseason Tour of Tanzania May 23

THE management of Spanish club Sevilla FC confirmed over the weekend about the club's preseason tour in Tanzania which will see them playing against either Young Africans or Simba SC.

Sevilla is set to play the friendly game on March 23rd at the 60,000 capacity National Stadium in Dar es Salaam and will be the second major European club to step into the country.

English Premier League side Everton FC landed in Tanzania in 2017 and played against Kenyan team Gor Mahia at the same venue at the end of SportPesa Super Cup which attracted eight teams from Tanzania and Kenya.

Through their official website page, Director of La Liga's International Development Oscar Mayo wrote: "As a global competition, La Liga must be close to its fans. It is a great opportunity for everyone that Tanzania fans can see a great club from Spain."

The visit of Sevilla who have so far clinched La Liga title once and won the UEFA Europa League five times has been accelerated by SportPesa which seeks to expand the Spanish brand worldwide.

Speaking recently in Dodoma about the tour, SportPesa Tanzania Director of Administration and Compliance Abbas Tarimba said Sevilla's tour is a clear indication that they are dedicated to improve football standards in the country.

"La Liga is one of the decorated leagues in the world hence this is the opportunity for our clubs and their management to learn more things on how they excel in their domestic league," he said.

He added that SportPesa continues to expand its wings across the world as such, they saw it beneficial to trap a Spain based club.

He also said they will continue to bring various big football clubs into the country for the local teams to learn from them.

Furthermore, Abbas said the arrival of big clubs helps to sell the nation globally and enables other teams to know that Tanzania is a great destination for them to conduct their preseason tours.

On his part, Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) General Secretary Kidao Wilfred commended SportPesa Tanzania for facilitating the visit of Sevilla saying that spirit is healthy for the development of football in the country.

"This will be an opportunity for our teams and management of the clubs to learn many things ranging from administration and how they excel in their league," he said.

He continued: "Preparation for Sevilla tour is unfolding well and we will ensure that the game expected to be played is arranged according to international levels.

TFF will proceed to work hand in hand with SportPesa for the benefit of football development countrywide."