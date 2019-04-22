22 April 2019

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Councils Get Threemonth Ultimatum for Loan Issuance

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ludovick Kazoka in Dodoma

MINISTER of State in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government, Selemani Jafo, has issued an ultimatum to all council directors to have issued 100 per cent of loans to women and youth by July 20.

The minister issued the ultimatum here recently, noting that the government will not hesitate to take disciplinary measures against executives whose councils will fail to provide the groups with business loans to enable them engage in income generating activities.

Mr Jafo said despite the law directing the councils to offer business loans from the Council's Women and Youth Fund, there were still some councils dilly-dallying in offering the loans to the groups.

He observed that until March, 2019, loans amounting to 20.7bn/- of the 54.08bn/- for Women and Youth Fund were offered for the 2018/2019 financial year, which is equivalent to 38.27 per cent.

"There is no excuse for any council because the government through regulations has directed all councils to issue the loans," he said.

Mr Jafo said during the 2018/2019 financial year, 23 councils had performed poorly by issuing loans below 20 per cent of the target, citing some of the councils as Nsimbo, Nyasa, Busega, Kondoa, Namtumbo, Kasulu and Bariadi District Councils.

Others are Kongwa, Musoma Municipal Council, Sumbawanga District Council, Kondoa Township Council, Uvinza District Council, Ilala Municipal, Lindi District Council, Mpwapwa District Council, Bahi District Council, Chamwino District Council and Njombe District Council.

Tanzania

Kagera RC Warns Against Coffee, Minerals Smuggling

KAGERA Regional Commissioner, Brigadier General Marco Gaguti has told Kagera residents to use strategic location of the… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.