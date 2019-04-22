South Africa: Gauteng Police Arrested More Than 905 Suspects and Recovered Various Unlicensed Firearms During Operation O Kae Molao

press release

A large police contingent, under the command of the Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela and MEC for Community Safety, Ms Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane, started to walk the streets of Gauteng CBDs, taxi ranks, bus stops and train stations as early as 02:00 on Thursday morning to ensure that the criminals don't take advantage of the travellers during the Easter Holidays.

Roadblocks were held in five Districts of Gauteng and searches were conducted on national roads, boutiques and wholesalers.

This massive multidisciplinary operation led to the arrest of more than nine hundred and five suspects from Thursday, 18 April 2019 as the law enforcement agencies paved the way for the smooth and crime free holidays. The operations focused mostly on the safety of travellers and prevention of importing and exporting of illicit goods.

Tracing of wanted suspects as well as raiding of hostels, liquor outlets and second hand goods dealerships also formed part of the operations.

The suspects were arrested for crimes that include possession of dangerous weapons, possession of drugs, malicious damage to property, defeating the ends of justice, assault GBH, intimidation, theft, possession of dagga, drinking while under the influence of alcohol, common assault, rape, fraud and kidnapping. Fourteen unlicensed firearms were recovered and drugs seized.

Furthermore, police confiscated counterfeit goods worth R18.5 million, issued traffic fines to the value of more than R80 000 and 4 vehicles were discontinued because of being not roadworthy.

Hundreds of law enforcement agencies were posted and deployed on national routes, tourist destinations, shopping malls and other hot spots for the duration of the Easter Holidays.