South Africa: Culpable Homicide Investigation After Fatal Accident in Swartkops

press release

The South African Police Service in Swartkops are investigating a case of culpable homicide following a fatal accident in which an unidentified male, died in an accident at the Monument Crossing on the Addo Road.

It is alleged that today at approximately 06:30 a police vehicle from Kwazakele was travelling on the Uitenhage road towards Addo road, at the crossing he turned right and collided with a silver Tata Indica motor vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was alone at the time of the accident and passed away. The driver of the police vehicle was on duty and alone at the time of the accident, he was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries. The driver of the Tata is still unknown and his name will be release once he was identified and the next of kin informed.

Anyone who might be able to assist with the identification of the deceased or any person missing a relative is requested to contact SAPS Swartkops detectives on 071 606 3360 or Crime Stop 08600 10111. Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated strictly confidential.