South Africa: Attempted Rape Suspect Behind Bars

press release

A man in his early 30's has been arrested and charged with attempted rape. It is alleged that the suspect, went into the house of the complainant and attempted to rape her.

The complainant was sleeping in her house when the suspect threatened to kill her, and in the process attempted to rape her.

The struggle ensued between the complainant and the suspect, and the suspect broke loose and ran-away. It is suspected that in the event the suspect snatched a 2-year-old boy.

The boy cannot be found, and we have launched a search. During the search an outfit believed to be that of the missing 2-year-old boy was found in the veld adjacent to the residential of Delportshoop.

The suspect will appear before the Barkly West Magistrate's Court soon.

Police investigation continues