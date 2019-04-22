South Africa: Mother, Son Killed in Home

A mother and her son, who tried to save her from her assailant, were both killed in their Elliotdale home in the early hours of Monday, Eastern Cape police have confirmed.

Spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said it was alleged that the 21-year-old man had been sleeping in his room in their Cwebe Village home when he heard his mother crying at about 04:00.

"The son went to [her] room and found an unknown man stabbing his mother. The son tried to rescue his mother by fighting with the assailant. Unfortunately, he was overpowered and was fatally stabbed," Manatha said.

The suspect fled the scene.

According to Manatha, the motive had not yet been determined.

Their identities have not been released as most of their relatives have not yet been informed of their deaths.

